...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following
agencies:
Northwest Clean Air Agency
Southwest Clean Air Agency
until 11 AM PDT Monday.
The air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups to
unhealthy. The air quality along the Cascade Valleys may be further
diminished during this period. Everyone, especially sensitive
groups, should limit time spent spent outdoors, avoid strenuous
activities outdoors, and choose light indoor activities.
For current air quality conditions, health precautions, and
additional information visit swcleanair.gov and www.nwcleanairwa.gov.
Hiker pinned under refrigerator-sized boulder rescued
LEAVENWORTH (AP) — A Montana resident hiking in Washington state was rescued this week after he became trapped under a refrigerator-sized boulder, officials said.
Ben Delahunty, 28, was hiking this week in the Cascade Mountains, south of Leavenworth, when a boulder he was relaxing on started to slide down a cliff, Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said in a news release.
The boulder was stopped by a tree, pinning Delahunty's wrist and legs. His friend called for help after they were unable to move the rock.
Getting rescuers and equipment capable of moving the boulder to the area was challenging because he was a several-hour hike from the trailhead, the sheriff said.
Two helicopters were used to shuttle rescuers and equipment that could move the boulder to the area. Rescuers needed ropes to access Delahunty safely and protect from fall risks, further complicating the rescue, Burnett said. Hours later rescuers were able to free him.
After one unsuccessful attempt to hoist him because of high winds, additional rescue volunteers responded on the ground in case they had to bring him out on foot. A later break in the weather allowed him to be hoisted out of the area and taken to a hospital.
Delahunty has significant injuries to his leg but is expected to recover, the sheriff said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.