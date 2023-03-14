Anacortes High School spring sports teams are starting up this week.
The Seahawks fastpitch team got things started Monday with a 29-3 win over the Orcas Island Vikings.
Anacortes pitcher Tatum Swapp notched the win as she finished with five strikeouts. She also helped her cause from the batter's box, where she went 3-for-4 with a double.
The Seahawks' Rachel Doyle was 3-for-4 with a double and a triple and Anna Friedrichs was 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
The team next hosts a doubleheader starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, the first game will be against Port Angeles. Anacortes hosts Friday Harbor at 6 p.m. Monday, March 20, and plays at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Mount Baker.
Other sports:
• The boys golf team competed Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. Up next, it will compete at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Lynden.
• The girls golf team, which is still looking for a head coach, competed Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. Up next, it will compete at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Avalon Golf Links.
• The girls tennis team competed Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. The team hosts Oak Harbor at 4 p.m. Wednesday and then competes at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Ferndale.
• The sailing team will host the Seafarers Cup on Saturday at Seafarers Memorial Park.
