The distinctively designed Moonlight Pavilion will capture the hearts and imaginations of guests for social soirees, weddings, corporate events and celebrations.

STEVENSON, Wash., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skamania Lodge, located in one of the country's most celebrated natural wonders, the Columbia River Gorge, will open a stunning 2,100 square-foot outdoor event space this spring. Set in a lush forest, the Moonlight Pavilion will serve as an idyllic venue for weddings, corporate retreats, events and celebrations of all sizes.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.