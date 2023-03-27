CTL PX11E Secure Edition

CTL PX11E Secure Edition

 By CTL

TACOMA, Wash., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL, a leading manufacturer of award-winning Chrome OS solutions, announced today at NCCE 2023 the introduction of a new "Secure" Special Edition of the CTL Chromebook PX11E.

"This device's secure, semi-transparent bottom offers a unique and modern design that sets it apart from traditional Chromebooks. It allows users to see the inner workings of the device, which can be a valuable teaching tool and a great conversation starter," noted Erik Stromquist, CTL's CEO. "It also makes it easier to look inside the device to find problems, like loose connections or damage from liquid, so that it can be fixed. The design is invaluable for organizations with security concerns related to on-premise mobile devices."


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.