SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Recognition nameplates remain available at the recently completed Veterans Community Park Plaza.
They can be purchased for $50. Order forms are available at skagitcountyveteransplaza.com.
Dan Sims of Sedro-Woolley has been involved with creation of the plaza since its inception. His father Vern is prominently remembered on the plaza's picnic shelter.
"We have done so much out there," he said. "The plaza has turned out beautifully."
The stainless steel nameplates are 2 inches by 6 inches. There is space for 504 nameplates on eight placards, four each on the north and sound ends of the plaza.
There is also room for expansion.
"Where you see the benches going along those two walls, eight in all, those are designed to pull out and install another placard," Sims explained. "They are basically placeholders."
That puts the total number of nameplate space at over 1,000, and Sims said the intention is to fill them all.
He said the nameplate orders that have been received are from those who picked up order forms while visiting the plaza.
Sims wants to make sure people know nameplates can also be ordered online.
The name of any service member from any branch can be put on the nameplates, and they need to be from the Skagit Valley.
"It is the Skagit County Veterans Park," Sims said. "But anyone who fills out a form and makes the payment is going to get a nameplate.
"There are about 50 nameplates out there right now and we have about another 40 or so waiting to be installed. We just want veterans and those who want to remember a veteran to know this is available for them."
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/
