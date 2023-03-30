Shipshape enables appliance manufacturers with easy-to-use developer tools and a powerful software platform that unlocks new opportunities for customer engagement and aftermarket services.
AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shipshape, a software company that helps homeowners save energy, money, and time, announced the launch of a next-generation platform for connected appliance makers. This will enable them to create solutions that enhance the value of smart home products for consumers.
A report from Ars Technica (https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2023/01/half-of-smart-appliances-remain-disconnected-from-internet-makers-lament/) says that many people who own homes don't think it's worth connecting their appliances to their smart home. Manufacturers want to find ways to use their data to make better connections with customers and offer aftermarket services. TechCrunch (https://techcrunch.com/2022/02/18/the-average-person-doesnt-have-a-chance-with-the-smart-home/) also reported that most people find it hard to use smart home technology.
Shipshape is a new improvement in smart homes that brings interoperability to make it easier for different devices to work together. This helps homeowners find new ways to save money on the operation of their homes. The platform includes an easy-to-use app, powered by artificial intelligence, and developed by experts with decades of experience in home maintenance and energy management.
"What Shipshape has built for manufacturers is timely, relevant, and exciting. A solution like this has been what the market has been awaiting for a long time. Manufacturers need a technology partner to bring the industry into the 21st century to transform their business models and help homeowners get the most value out of their connected products," said Tony Catano, VP of Engineering of Grate Products (https://www.grateproducts.com/), of Westport, Massachusetts.
Shipshape, a leading company in predictive maintenance, provides a complete solution that helps homeowners handle risks and cut costs for complex systems like basement waterproofing, heating and cooling (HVAC), plumbing, and electrical appliances. With this program, manufacturers can host their apps on Shipshape's platform, giving them a user-friendly way to connect with customers, strengthen their brand, and generate revenue while focusing on their main business.
"We are excited to empower connected device makers with a new kind of smart home platform that leverages artificial intelligence and connected services to help manufacturers deliver more value for their customers and capture the potential of the internet of things," said Alexander Linn, Shipshape's Founder and CEO.
Shipshape's App Platform for Manufacturers includes the tools, APIs and SDKs, to make it easy for connected device makers to build on the platform. Selected developer capabilities include:
- AlertAction™ Framework - Actionable intelligence made easy with standard and custom AlertActions
- Co-branding - Showcase manufacturer's logo in-app
- Appliance Details Page - Integration made easy with standard and customizable components
- Marketplace Cards - Recommendations to offer aftermarket services like extended warranties and replacement parts when the consumer needs it most
- MyCoverage & MyBudgeting - In-app maintenance management, warranty management and troubleshooting guides
- Check-Engine Light API™ - Add Shipshape features into any existing app
Shipshape's platform brings unprecedented intelligence to the smart home through next-generation features including:
- Performance Monitoring™ - Powerful software that analyzes system performance and ensures homeowners get the most out of their appliances.
- AlertActions™ – Proactive notifications that offer actionable recommendations to help the homeowner reduce risks and/or improve performance associated with the homes' critical systems.
- HomeHealth Record™ – Complete performance history and inventory for all systems in the home.
- MyProviders™ – Network of trusted providers including contractors, utilities, insurance and manufacturers.
- MyCoverage™ – Warranty and maintenance plan information stored in the Shipshape App.
- Shipshape Assisted Maintenance aka SAM™ – A virtual assistant helps homeowners take care of maintenance, repairs and other home management needs.
- Home Assistants™ - Team of professionals trained in home management standing by to help homeowners respond to alerts, take action and connect to the right providers.
About Shipshape Solutions Inc.
Shipshape is on a mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves with a vision for every home to be safe, reliable, efficient, and well maintained. Shipshape's software platform unlocks the value of connected device data to enable a whole new era of the smart home. The company offers solutions to help homeowners save money on maintenance and energy by integrating an ecosystem of smart home hardware and other sources of data to power advanced analytics, recommend actions and connect service providers to reduce risks and improve system performance. The company was founded with philanthropy and sustainability at its core and includes a 2-2-2 model to donate time, money and product to help give back to the community.
For more information, visit shipshape.ai (https://www.shipshape.ai).
Media Contact
Adam, Shipshape Solutions Inc., 6143151687, adam@shipshape.ai
SOURCE Shipshape Solutions Inc.
