ANACORTES — Since retiring from her job as a web developer, Janice Chapman of Anacortes has enjoyed taking her boat to Fisherman Bay off Lopez Island in the summer and traveling south in the winter in search of warmth.
However, during the spring and fall she can be found with the American Red Cross helping with various disasters.
Most recently she returned from a stint in a logistical warehouse in Arkansas outside a town hit hard by tornadoes.
Chapman said she enjoys doing such logistic work.
“I’m supporting those who support others,” she said.
According to the American Red Cross website, the organization responds to more than 60,000 disasters each year and 95% of disaster relief workers are volunteers.
While a Red Cross volunteer could easily spend six months at disaster sites, Chapman said she usually limits herself to one month in the spring and one month in the summer.
“I am retired and I do still need to live my life,” she said.
Outside of responding to help with disasters, Chapman helps the Red Cross with web-based tasks such as maintaining profiles.
Chapman got involved in the Red Cross in 2014. Since then much has changed, from the technology to the number of disasters.
She said this year she has deployed to disaster zones more often than usual because of how many disasters have hit, such as tornadoes and flooding.
“The tornadoes are worse this year, the hurricanes are worse this year,” Chapman said, adding she expects to see wildfires starting up soon as well.
The COVID-19 pandemic also threw the Red Cross for a loop. The organization had to figure out how to do many of its operations virtually when possible.
While Chapman said she thinks that being able to handle some logistics virtually has made the organization slightly more productive, she still prefers the boots-on-the-ground approach.
The mission of the American Red Cross is to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies, and Chapman said that knowing she is helping with that mission keeps her going disaster after disaster.
“Knowing that I’m doing good ... knowing the look on a child’s face when she says ‘Thank you for being here,’” Chapman said.
If there’s one thing the Red Cross has taught Chapman, she said it’s to be flexible because disasters are never convenient.
“There’s always something to do and there’s a lot of hurry up and wait,” she said.
