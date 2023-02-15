Concord Technologies Logo

Innovative tool accelerates, simplifies, and improves referral-processing

SEATTLE, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Technologies, a leading provider of secure and compliant data delivery solutions for healthcare, announces the launch of Concord Care Intake — an application specifically designed to improve the critical intake process for behavioral health providers. Concord Care Intake equips behavioral healthcare organizations with the tools, data, and analytics necessary to modernize how they handle patient referrals during the complex, time-consuming intake process.


