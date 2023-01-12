MOUNT VERNON — The city of Mount Vernon will soon go out to bid on a project that will bring improvements, including new traffic signals, to the intersection of Hoag and LaVenture roads.
Public Works Director Chris Phillips said he's hopeful construction can start in the spring and that the existing four-way stop will be replaced with traffic signals by October.
The estimated $1.7 million project will also include resurfacing pavement, building out sidewalks to improve walkability and refurbishing ramps so they are fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Phillips said.
Design work started in 2021, in part as a response to the new Skagit Family YMCA building just west of the intersection, he said.
The YMCA, combined with new residential developments under construction nearby, is bringing more traffic to the area.
Phillips said he doesn't anticipate the intersection will need to close during construction.
He said the city is already buying the signal lights and other equipment, so pandemic-related supply chain issues won't delay construction.
“A variety of pieces of equipment used to have a six-week lead time, and now they have a seven-month lead time," he said. "We don't want to work for three months and sit there for five months waiting for parts.”
