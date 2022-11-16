Crosswalk
Buy Now

Lights still need to be installed at the crosswalk on Cook Road near the Janicki Playfields.

 Vince Richardson / Skagit Valley Herald

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The pedestrian crossing on Cook Road near Janicki Playfields is not quite ready for use.

Though much of the work has been completed, the crosswalk still awaits the installation of flashing LED pedestrian signs and street lighting.


— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.