SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The pedestrian crossing on Cook Road near Janicki Playfields is not quite ready for use.
Though much of the work has been completed, the crosswalk still awaits the installation of flashing LED pedestrian signs and street lighting.
"The actual crossing signs have flashing LED lights and they have been delayed in their shipping process," said Joel Shroyer, project manager with Skagit County Public Works. "Those will go at the actual crosswalk."
Shroyer said the street lighting that will be installed by Puget Sound Energy has also experienced shipping delays.
"Those are two, key safety elements that we are waiting to arrive," he said.
The center refuge island is in place along with the necessary striping, signage and ADA-compliant curb ramps.
As far as a timeline, while before Thanksgiving is the target, the week after may be more attainable.
"I would say before December," Shroyer said. "That is our real hope. From what the contractor has told us about the supplier of the signs, they should arrive before Thanksgiving.
"It's the same for PSE. It's tough with the holiday in there, so there is a chance it could be pushed into the last week of November."
Shroyer said the sidewalk and crosswalk are closed and should not be used at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.