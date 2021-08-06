Litter is a big problem with a simple solution — everyone doing their part to keep our roads safe, clean and beautiful.
Most people do not litter intentionally, but the actions of the few who do add up to expensive cleanups, dangerous road conditions, and a big environmental impact.
Every year, Washington’s state and local governments spend millions of dollars to clean up litter, but those efforts only remove a fraction of the 18 million pounds of waste that accumulate every year on our roads, in our communities and throughout natural habitats.
Meanwhile, plastic pollution has become one of the most pressing environmental issues as rapidly increasing production of disposable plastic products overwhelms the world’s ability to deal with them.
At their onset, plastics revolutionized medicine, made space travel possible and lightened cars and jets to save fuel and pollution. However, the conveniences that plastics offer led to a throwaway culture that we often see as litter on roadsides today.
Single-use plastics account for 40 percent of the plastic produced every year. Many of these products, such as plastic bags, straws and food wrappers, have a lifespan of mere minutes to hours, yet they may persist in the environment for hundreds of years.
Most of the plastic trash in the oceans, Earth’s last sink, flows from the land. Once plastic trash ends up on the roadside, wind and water push it into major rivers, such as the Samish and Skagit, which carry the plastics to sea.
Once at sea, the plastic trash remains in coastal waters. Plastic swept up by ocean currents can be transported around the world, creating places like the Giant Pacific Garbage Patch.
Many scientists and conservationists believe that the solution is to prevent plastic waste from entering rivers and seas in the first place.
This can happen with improved waste management systems and recycling, better product design, and reduction in manufacturing of single-use plastics, such as Washington state’s upcoming ban on plastic bags that goes into effect Oct. 1.
Preventing plastic waste from entering rivers and seas can begin with how we manage and handle litter on our roadsides. Here are some tips to help you stop litter at the source.
Keep a litter bag in your vehicle
This sounds simple enough, but in a hurry, it can be easy to forget to place a closed container or bag in your vehicle to collect trash. Trash bags or containers should be sealable and easily storable near the driver. Vehicle trash containers made for purchase are relatively inexpensive, or you can use a sealing bag from home.
Cover and secure items
Go through your trailer or truck bed before loading it to make sure there is no loose trash that could fly out once the load is secured.
Be sure to bag or seal any loose trash or material. Unintentional trash flying from pickups and trailers is one of the main ways trash ends up on the roadside.
Portable ashtray
Even as the smoking rate has gone down in the U.S., cigarette butts seem to be everywhere. So, it may come as no surprise that cigarettes are the most littered item on earth.
Worldwide, about 4.5 trillion cigarettes are littered each year. Cigarette waste is not only toxic, but 98 percent of cigarette filters are made of plastic fibers, which means they can’t break down in the environment.
An easy way to prevent cigarette waste from exiting your person or car is to purchase a portable or pocket ashtray. They come in a variety of inexpensive choices, from those made of disposable foil to others made of plastics or metals that can be used for years. Similar to vehicle litter bags or containers, pocket ashtrays can be purchased in bulk and distributed by community groups or businesses as part of a litter-prevention campaign.
Where to throw away trash
Services at rest stops are there for a reason — for you to use them. If you have a bag of trash in your car, toss it into a closed trash container that will be managed effectively through a waste management system.
Even if you arrive at a gas station with loose trash in your car, throw it into the waste bin. Sometimes rest area waste bins are overloaded. If you see this, be sure to hold onto your bag of waste until you can find one that has room. Placing a bag of trash outside of a waste bin is still a form of littering.
Encourage your family and friends
Talk to your family and friends about the impact litter has on the environment, safety and well-being of the greater community.
Roadside litter causes hundreds of car crashes every year. Many kinds of litter, like cigarette butts, leach harmful chemicals into natural habitats.
In addition, every year more than 12 million pounds of litter is tossed or blown onto our Washington state highways, and 6 million pounds of litter is discarded in our parks and recreational areas.
Litter is both ugly and dangerous. See a road that needs litter control? Use a local resource to help get it cleaned up. Here are the local and statewide litter pickup and prevention programs available to residents in Skagit County:
Skagit County Litter Program: The program operates a crew to clean up roadside litter on any county-owned roadway or property. The litter crew does not offer services on any private property, roadsides within city limits, state highways such as Highway 9 and Highway 20, or interstate freeways.
You can report litter or illegal dumping on county-owned roadways, parks, and properties via email at litter@co.skagit.wa.us or call 360-416-1573.
Private property: If your property is being dumped on, or you notice a neighboring property accumulating a significant amount of garbage or junk vehicles outside of the home call the Skagit County Health Department at 360-416-1500. Garbage buildup on private property is a health code violation.
City solid waste departments: If you find excess garbage in a city park, trail system or neighborhood, call your City Public Works Department. The departments handle all issues related to solid waste and garbage within their jurisdictions; these include the cities of Anacortes, Burlington, Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley.
State highways: The Ecology Youth Corps is organized by the Department of Ecology and is made up of young people that pick up litter from along I-5 and state highways. To learn more, visit ecology.wa.gov/Waste-Toxics/Solid-waste-litter/Litter/Ecology-Youth-Corps; contact Dan Collins, Litter & Ecology Youth Corps coordinator, at 425-213-3561; or email dksi461@ecy.wa.gov.
Illegal dumping: If you see illegal dumping happening, call 911; it’s a fine-able offense.
