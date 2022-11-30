Residents who rely on Fonk Road near Clear Lake for access to their homes are worried that if the road suffers any more damage they may get stranded.
The road has been damaged by flooding over the years, and Skagit County has provided temporary fixes such as shoring it up with ecology block, drilling holes in a nearby culvert and raising the road itself.
Since those fixes, the road has sustained further erosion damage, specifically in November 2021.
“All it’s going to take is our next high-water mark and we’re done for,” Beaver Lake View Estates Home Owner’s Association Secretary Scott Herr said.
He said for 23 homes in the area, Fonk Road is their only access in or out.
Herr said if the road collapses or becomes submerged in water, it could cause residents living east of the damaged section to lose access to emergency services, and make electricity, water and internet difficult to obtain.
One resident who could be affected has been diagnosed with bone cancer and fears they may not be able to get to weekly radiation treatments or be able to rely on emergency vehicles, Herr said.
“We know that there is a critical patient out there at this point, and being able to get to them is top priority to us,” said Ryan McDonald, chief of Skagit County Fire District 4, which serves the Clear Lake area. “If we can’t get in there, then that’s a problem.”
Though the fire district has yet to have any problems getting through on the road, it hopes to see a permanent solution before more damage prevents it from doing so.
“It really needs to be figured out and get a permanent fix on it because a temporary fix is as good as it is until it’s not. And then when it’s not, you don’t have a road for access,” McDonald said.
Skagit County is aware of the issues with Fonk Road and has been making plans to implement both new temporary and permanent solutions.
“What we’re currently doing right now is we are actually applying for some Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance regarding that rainfall event (from November 2021), hoping to get some funding so that we can build a permanent bridge solution,” Skagit County spokesperson Danica Sessions said.
While the FEMA application is underway, the county has another temporary solution it hopes to implement until the permanent bridge plan is sorted out.
“Right now, as we’re waiting to apply for that FEMA funding, we are also pursuing contractor bids and this bidding process is to build a temporary bridge structure, really just allowing folks to go back and forth on the road right now, Sessions said.
There is currently no timeline as to when either a temporary or permanent bridge will be completed.
Residents and the Fire District 4 Board of Commissioners plan to discuss Fonk Road during the board’s meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The meeting is accessible via Zoom (ID: 872 1867 4209, Password: 906811).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.