Skagit County is looking into a temporary fix for a damaged section of Fonk Road near Clear Lake, but it’s unclear when repairs will come.
At a meeting Thursday between officials from the county and Skagit County Fire District 4, which serves the Clear Lake area, two options for temporary repairs to the road over Little Day Creek were discusses, but county Public Works staff said they don’t have enough information to commit to either plan.
Public Works Director Grace Kane said she hopes to have more information next week.
Flooding over the years — and most recently in early November — has damaged the culvert under the road and the road itself to the point that first responders with Fire District 4 aren’t confident their vehicles can safely reach residents on the other side of the damaged section.
Many of the about 60 people who live on the other side have chronic health conditions, and are afraid that if they need help, none will be able to come, said fire district Commissioner Tammy Mattox.
“The residents up there don’t feel safe in their homes anymore,” she said at the meeting.
Kane said staff were inspecting the culvert that afternoon to determine what can be done to support the road. Her team was using an underwater camera to assess the state of the culvert.
If enough of the original structure is still in place, crews could thread a narrower pipe inside the culvert to reinforce it, she said. But if not, the county will likely need to order a temporary bridge, which would be more expensive and take more time to install.
Until a temporary fix is in place, Kane said she can’t bring out a contractor to determine whether the road can support the fire department’s vehicles.
“I can’t guarantee a safe passage at this point,” she said.
Temporary repairs will cost $100,000 to $200,000, she said. The county is applying for emergency funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cover the work.
Permanent repairs are a different story.
Kane said the creek is habitat for all five species of salmon, and construction of a new bridge will require extensive permitting and environmental review.
Once work starts on a temporary fix, the county is obligated to install a permanent fix by a certain date, she said. Her team will have to seek funding, because the county doesn’t have money allocated for this project.
Without a funding source, “you’re basically signing the county up for millions of dollars in repairs,” she said.
Ryan McDonald, chief of Fire District 4, said he’s especially worried about a house fire, because he doesn’t believe the road could support a fully-loaded water tanker.
Assistant Chief TJ Morris suggested the department could store water on the other side of the culvert, if it could acquire tanks. He said he will look into acquiring the necessary equipment.
It’s also possible that first responders could get approval to use Department of Natural Resources roads as an emergency access route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.