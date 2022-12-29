Fonk Road

Fonk Road has been kept usable through temporary fixes.

Skagit County is looking into a temporary fix for a damaged section of Fonk Road near Clear Lake, but it’s unclear when repairs will come.

At a meeting Thursday between officials from the county and Skagit County Fire District 4, which serves the Clear Lake area, two options for temporary repairs to the road over Little Day Creek were discusses, but county Public Works staff said they don’t have enough information to commit to either plan.


