Jan. 1, 1903
The new year opens auspiciously for Anacortes. A year of unexampled prosperity has just closed and the prospects for the future are now more than ever assured. In comparing Anacortes with other cities of the Sound, it is at once noticed that so far as natural advantages are concerned, the Island City stands at the very top. The next impression (and it comes quickly on the heels of the first) is of the absence of something vitally important to the city's welfare; and what this something is, soon unfolds to the vision. What is it?
It is not so much the lack of unity of purpose as it is the utter luck of concerted and directed action — all are of one mind as regards the interests of the city of Anacortes.
The city needs—
More mills; larger payrolls:
Better railroad accommodations:
Communication with the islands:
To let the world know of the REVIVAL OF ANACORTES:
Concerted and intelligently directed effort for the sole purpose of building up the city:
The spirit amongst its citizens that will permit all, regardless of religion, politics or individual prejudices, to come together in the common interests of Anacortes.
Jan. 2, 1913
The tide, which caused so much damage last Tuesday, was the highest in this section since year 1894. It rose to a heighth of fourteen feet, caused partially by the high wind which whipped the waters high onto the shores. The mean mean high tide here is eleven feet.
Hundreds of acres of rich farmlands were flooded and great damage was done to the dykes along LaConner flats by the unusually high tides last Tuesday. The farmers turned out in a body and worked all night New Year's eve in the attempt to repair the barriers while the tide was out. Several succeeded in patching up the breaks but others fear that the waters cannot be kept from their lands until next summer when the tides are lower.
Jan. 4, 1923
A record shipping year apparently has started this week with four ships in harbor taking cargo, one for each day of the new year, and the fifth due Saturday for a full cargo. The Harry Luckenback loaded salmon on New Year's day, and the Santa Malta took on lumber and the Anacortes Lumber & Box Company's dock and she was followed by the Admiral Dewey yesterday morning, which loaded box shooks at the A. L. & B, shooks, crates and shingles at the Morrison Mill and Island Belt docks. The Australian linker Maikal is due this afternoon or evening to load oil cases at the Morrison Mill dock for Adelaide, Melbourne and Sidney.
Jan. 6, 1943
Anacortes can well be proud of the support given the Civilian Defense "Gift for Every Fighting Man" committee, in the days preceding Christmas. The original quota of three hundred packages was filled. The SOS for nearly two hundred additional packages for the town (is) ready to fulfill the request. Thru the Christmas spirit of the donors of brightly wrapped gifts, the cooperation of merchants and donations of money to purchase a Christmas remembrance for service men in this area, nearly 500 men received a package from Anacortes.
Jan. 2, 1953
A Navy patrol bomber carrying five crew members crashed into Rosario Straits this morning, approximately a mile short of its Ault Field destination. Four crew members were rescued and one was still missing.
The plane, with one engine out of operation, apparently failed to gain enough climb crashing into the stormy waters at 9:45 a.m. Four members of the crew, one injured, were pulled from the water by crash boats a few minutes later. The plane sank four minutes after the crash.
The fifth member of the crew was apparently trapped in the sinking plane. A navy helicopter still circled the area, as a crash boat stood by, searching for some trace of the missing airman at 11:30 today.
Jan. 2, 1963
Anacortes starred as All-America City, opened a new community hospital, lost its radio "voice" and saw an almost complete change of leadership in 1962.
A review of headlines shows the news media made news during the year just ended. Radio KAGT went off the air after six years as the voice of Anacortes. Purchase and reopening of the station under new management has been rumored but, as yet, no definite plans have been announced.
The Anacortes American, printed here since 1890, merged with the Skagit Valley Herald last January and since that time, although business and editorial offices have been retained in Anacortes, has been printed in Mount Vernon. A newcomer on the city news front, the Anacortes Reporter, came on the scene last January. Published at the Marysville plant of one of its owners, it also opened news offices here.
Jan. 3, 1973
The Anacortes City Council took a giant step toward the improvement of Commercial Avenue during its regular session Tuesday night but delayed action on the complete project when it agreed to table action on the downtown project for two weeks.
The council ... directed that the city proceed and call for bids on the improvement of Commercial Avenue from 12th Street south to 36th Street. The work calls for the widening of the road to 60 feet, paving, sidewalks, curb and gutters, storm sewers and lighting.
Jan. 5, 1983
Christmas trees from throughout Anacortes will be burned in the city’s annual "Twelth Night" bonfire.
The bonfire will take place tomorrow, Jan. 6, off R Avenue, south of the Anacortes Marina. (This is a different location from last year.) The trees will be burned between 3:30 and 4 p.m.
Earlier that day, Christmas trees will be collected from throughout Anacortes by members of the Anacortes High School Key Club plus city street and fire department crews.
