Jan. 1, 1903

The new year opens auspiciously for Anacortes. A year of unexampled prosperity has just closed and the prospects for the future are now more than ever assured. In comparing Anacortes with other cities of the Sound, it is at once noticed that so far as natural advantages are concerned, the Island City stands at the very top. The next impression (and it comes quickly on the heels of the first) is of the absence of something vitally important to the city's welfare; and what this something is, soon unfolds to the vision. What is it?


