SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The trails at the Northern State Recreation Area have been named, and are now getting posts installed to help direct hikers.
Skagit County Parks and Recreation expects to complete installation of the posts topped with trail names by the end of the month.
Posts will identify such trails as the Farmstead Trail, Fruit Trail, Horsebarn Trail and Semrau Loop Trail. The nameplates atop the posts will also boast a colored dot.
"So we are working on a trail map to go along with those signs that are all color coded," Parks and Recreation Director Brian Adams said. "So that is really going to help people navigate the property."
As far as how trail names were chosen, Adams said there is policy in place for doing so.
"Our Parks Advisory Board gets involved anytime we are going to name a trail after a particular person," he said.
That's the case with the Semrau Loop Trail. It is named after John Semrau, who has been a member of the county Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission for 35 years.
"He definitely deserves a trail name," Adams said. "The others get their names from historical and geographic aspects of the area."
As far as a timeline for the map's release, Adams expects the information to be available in the next month or two at the recreation area's parking lot kiosk off Helmick Road.
"The maps are going to look much like our Sharpe Park brochures," Adams said. "That has the color-coded, wayfinding signs just like this area and will include distances. It's going to be a great addition."
The cost of the posts, nameplates, kiosk and map was about $5,000, with United General District 304 and the Port of Skagit providing significant funding.
