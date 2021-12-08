A new roundabout, a better path for pedestrians and more trees are planned as part of improvements on R Avenue.
The long-term project has been in the works for some time, with a consultant contract for project design approved on Jan. 4.
Work already done includes pedestrians crossings in several places, the roundabout at 22nd Street, overlays on 30th and 34th streets and the Highway 20 spur re-channelization.
The remaining work, expected to cost a little more than $4 million, is meant to enhance safety.
In addition to a new roundabout, improvements will include new curbs, gutters and sidewalks in several portions of the road, 10-foot-wide sidewalks between 22nd and 34th streets, a full median on R Avenue between 22nd and 34th streets, street and pedestrian lighting and ADA-accessible street crossings.
The project schedule depends on funding, according to Senior Engineering Technician Steve Lange, who addressed the City Council alongside other staff at its Dec. 6 meeting.
The city now has $525,488 in federal funding and a little more than $83,000 in local matching funds from impact fees.
Public outreach is planned and should continue throughout the project, according to city staff.
A roundabout is planned for R Avenue and 30th Street.
The city is also looking at ways to add more stormwater drainage in ways that help improve the aesthetics of the area.
They are also looking at ways to connect a walking trail along the avenue to the Tommy Thompson Trail, to make things easier for bikers and pedestrians using the area who do not feel safe currently using the area.
There are still many questions to answer, Lange said. Questions about landscaping and storm basins have to be answered. He also talked about the ways that traffic flow could potentially be improved in the area.
A project website is set up through the City of Anacortes website, so everyone can see the plans.
There is also a map that allows members of the public to share specific concerns and questions, Lange said.
The staff is looking to consolidate all comments by Jan. 2 before seeking more grant funding, he said.
