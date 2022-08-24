goskagit

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Pavement improvement projects in Sedro-Woolley will impact Puget Street and Trail Road beginning Monday.

The work consists of putting asphalt overlays on Puget Street between Northern Avenue and Highway 20 and on Trail Road between Highway 20 and Cook Road.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.