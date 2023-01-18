SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The city of Sedro-Woolley will put in a roundabout instead of a traffic signal where Township Street meets Josh Liner and McGarigle roads.
The roundabout will cost about $4.3 million, or about $1.5 million more than putting in a traffic signal.
Of that increase, the city will pay about $386,000 and the state Transportation Improvement Board about $1.2 million.
The $2.6 million that was to go toward a traffic signal has already been secured.
Public Works Director Mark Freiberger said the city has sufficient transportation funding for its 25% share of the increase.
He said the Transportation Improvement Board may choose to reduce the city's match requirement to 20%, which would lower the city's obligation for the increase to $173,000.
"TIB staff recommended we apply for the lower match, but remain aware that the board may insist on the original 25% level," Freiberger said.
The roundabout will be of the compact variety due to right-of-way constraints, Freiberger said.
It will have a diameter of about 90 feet as opposed to the ones with diameters of about 110 feet on Cook and Highway 20.
The change from a traffic signal to the roundabout came after the state Department of Transportation disagreed with the city's Intersection Control Evaluation, which had a traffic signal as the preferred option for the intersection.
Freiberger said from a safety standpoint the state prefers roundabouts to traffic signals.
"Those (studies) heavily favor them (roundabouts) over traffic signals," he said.
Putting in a roundabout will require two properties to be purchased.
"The reason we decided to go with the traffic signal originally was mainly cost," Freiberger said. "And also the proximity to schools. That gave staff some concern about a roundabout for the schoolchildren's sake there."
That concern was lessened once Freiberger read a study saying roundabouts are safer than traffic signals, even for pedestrians such as schoolchildren, because speeds in roundabouts are slower than those at signals.
"That safety with schoolchildren is a big thing in my mind," he said. "This particular roundabout, one thing different that I did not know was possible during the scoping study is they are building those now with pedestrian-actuated signals."
So button signals could be included in the project.
The Sedro-Woolley School District will also continue to provide crossing guards at the intersection.
Freiberger had the city's traffic engineer do another Intersection Control Evaluation based on the Department of Transportation's safety figures and said the evaluation favored a roundabout.
"I am now very comfortable with a roundabout in that case," Freiberger said. "Another thing the (Intersection Control Evaluation) did bring out is that the roundabout will function a fair amount better than a signal would, especially when you get into years down the road and traffic volumes increase. ...Overall, it's just a better way to go."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.