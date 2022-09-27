SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The $2.7 million project to improve the flow of traffic through the intersection of Highway 20 and Highway 9 could be completed as soon as next week.
The project, which includes upgrading traffic signal systems, adding dedicated turn lanes, and making curb and sidewalk revisions at each of the four corners of the intersection, has suffered its share of setbacks but is now on the verge of completion.
Public Works Director Mark Freiberger said Tuesday contractors are installing the final signal loop.
“That’s the small sensor you see as you come up to the stop bars,” Freiberger said. “They sense the vehicles that are in the lanes.”
The concrete contractor is scheduled to return Thursday to continue pouring the concrete for the curbs with the expectation being that part of the job will be completed by the end of next week.
“After the concrete is done, there is a little paving left to be completed,” Freiberger said. “They did most of the paving last week, but they have a little more to do on a curb on the northwest corner by the ARCO station.
“After the paving is done, which will probably be at the early part of next week, they will finish striping and complete the project by next week. There really isn’t that much paving left to do.”
That same corner along with the southeast corner both saw an additional four feet of pavement added to the turn lanes.
Crossing guards will continue to assist students across the intersection until the project is completed.
Freiberger said it has been a difficult project for a number of reasons, including getting the schedules of the various subcontractors to mesh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.