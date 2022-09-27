goskagit

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The $2.7 million project to improve the flow of traffic through the intersection of Highway 20 and Highway 9 could be completed as soon as next week.

The project, which includes upgrading traffic signal systems, adding dedicated turn lanes, and making curb and sidewalk revisions at each of the four corners of the intersection, has suffered its share of setbacks but is now on the verge of completion.

