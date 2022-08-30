SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The project to improve the flow of traffic through the intersection of Highway 20 and Highway 9 will continue for the next several weeks.
The $2.7 million project, which includes upgrading traffic signal systems, adding dedicated turn lanes, and making curb and sidewalk revisions at each of the four corners of the intersection, has resumed following a delay of several weeks.
The contractor is scheduled to return Wednesday with its subcontractors working to repair sidewalks and pedestrian crossings through the construction zone.
The workers will add additional crushed rock to the walkway and install barricades/candles with caution tape to clearly delineate the path through the intersection on each corner.
After this work is complete, preparation of the road base will continue.
Wednesday night, the contractor will activate the new signal system and remove the old signal system, including all overhead wiring and poles.
On Thursday — the first day of school — and Friday, flaggers will be present to provide children with a clear way through the construction zone, as well as to assist them in getting used to the new crossing.
After school hours, crews will work to remove the old signal pole foundations.
Flaggers will assist pedestrians through the work zone during this time.
The contractor will review the situation Friday to see how pedestrians are adapting to the new crossings and, if needed, will provide flaggers next week as work continues.
The contractor will complete roadway, curb, and sidewalk preparation Sept. 5-9.
Concrete work is planned for Sept. 12-22, and final paving is slated for Sept. 15.
Final pavement markings will be installed Sept. 26-29, with all work scheduled to be completed at that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.