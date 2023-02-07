Skagit County is beginning work on traffic improvements where Interstate 5 meets Cook Road north of Burlington.
But the work being done is the beginning of a long process, and construction isn't scheduled to start until 2026, said Forrest Jones, with Skagit County Public Works.
He said plans are to add traffic signals at the two off-ramps, and a dedicated right-turn lane from the northbound off-ramp onto Cook Road.
Though these are the current plans, he said his team is open to other ideas.
The project is to be funded with a $5.6 million federal infrastructure grant, and another $1.2 million of county funding.
Where I-5 meets Cook Road has been a priority for years, because it presents so many problems, said Kevin Murphy, head of the Skagit Council of Governments — which works on countywide transportation issues.
First, there's a safety concern, he said. During commuting hours, drivers can end up backed onto I-5 North waiting to turn right on Cook Road. This leaves stationary cars on the shoulder while traffic is moving past at 70 mph.
When trains are running on tracks east of the northbound off-ramp, they contribute to the traffic build-up, Murphy said.
While Jones said nothing can be done about trains, the county's proposal adds an eastbound lane on Cook Road to allow more cars to line up.
Over the years, traffic headed to Sedro-Woolley has been shifting to Cook Road from Highway 20, making it more urgent to address the area near I-5, Murphy said.
Jones said his team will start reviewing proposals from design firms after the proposal deadline of Feb. 16. From there, staff will select a handful of finalists and set up interviews with the county Transportation Policy Board.
He said Public Works isn't scheduled to start resolving right of way issues until 2025. Depending on how much adjacent property the county will need to buy to add the proposed lanes, the cost of the project could change dramatically.
And while Jones said the county believes it has the funding for the entire project, things could change by the time construction begins.
