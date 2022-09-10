goskagit

Federal funding will pay for repairs on two of Skagit County's oldest bridges.

Forrest Jones, transportation programs section manager with county Public Works, said grants from the Local Bridge Program will provide the county with $15 million to improve the Marblemount Bridge and $6 million for the bridge on Old Highway 99 at Thomas Creek.

