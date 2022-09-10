...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT SUNDAY...
An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following
agencies:
Northwest Clean Air Agency
until 6 PM PDT Sunday.
The air quality is expected to be unhealthy to very unhealthy.
Everyone should stay indoors. Avoid all strenuous activity. Close
windows and doors if it's not too hot, set your AC to recirculate,
and use HEPA air filter if possible.
For current current air quality conditions, health precautions, and
additional information on wildland fire smoke, visit
www.nwcleanairwa.gov.
Wildfire smoke can cause burning eyes, sore throat, headache,
coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and worsening of heart
and lung conditions.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT
FOR MODERATE WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 649, 650, 651, 654, 655, 656, AND 657...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 649 North and Central
Coastal Strip, Fire Weather Zone 650 North Coastal Lowlands,
Fire Weather Zone 651 Central Coastal Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 654 Central and South Puget Sound Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 655 Black Hills and Southwest Interior Lowlands, Fire
Weather Zone 656 Northeast Puget Sound Lowlands Generally
Below 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 657 Southeast Puget
Sound Lowlands Generally Below 1500 Feet.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 15 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the mid 70s.
* TIMING...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS....A combination of moderate breezes, low relative
humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates
of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire
were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding
area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will
likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
&&
Federal funding will pay for repairs on two of Skagit County's oldest bridges.
Forrest Jones, transportation programs section manager with county Public Works, said grants from the Local Bridge Program will provide the county with $15 million to improve the Marblemount Bridge and $6 million for the bridge on Old Highway 99 at Thomas Creek.
In 2020, the county reduced traffic over the Marblemount Bridge to one lane after its structural integrity was found lacking. With the planned improvements, Jones said the bridge will return to normal traffic.
"It was built 90 years ago and it wasn't built to handle today’s loads,” he said.
Plates that connect the bridge's beams to its support columns — called gusset plates — need to be upgraded if the bridge is to meet modern needs, he said.
The bridge, which branches off Highway 20 in Marblemount, leads to homes, national forestland and campgrounds. Jones said it is a fairly low-traffic bridge, with use at about 600 vehicles per day.
He said the county plans to put design for the project out to bid next year, but work on the bridge isn't set to start until 2025.
The Old Highway 99 bridge at Thomas Creek is the county's least structurally sound bridge.
Jones said the bridge is about 90 years old, and is one of the last remaining wooden bridges in the county.
Wooden support piles under the bridge have begun to rot, and need to be replaced, he said. Temporary repairs have kept the bridge usable.
Design is set to start in 2023, and Jones said he's hoping construction can start in 2024.
