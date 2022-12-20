The snow that fell in Skagit County starting Monday night and continuing into Tuesday caused numerous impacts throughout the county.
According to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, the amount of snow in Skagit County as of Tuesday morning ranged from about five inches in Mount Vernon to nine inches in Bow.
On Wednesday and Thursday, skies should be clear but high temperatures are predicted to be in the 20s, according to the National Weather Service.
The Weather Service said more snow may arrive Thursday night, and rain is expected Friday and through the holiday weekend.
The heavy rain and snowmelt brings with it the possibility of urban river flooding, according to a briefing sent out by the Skagit County Department of Emergency Management.
The National Weather Service Hydrologic Prediction Service shows the Skagit River near Concrete reaching just over 23 feet by Tuesday. Flood stage is 28 feet.
The Prediction Service shows the Skagit River in Mount Vernon reaching 13 feet. The Samish River is also not expected to reach flood stage by next Tuesday.
The following are some of the impacts of the snow:
Schools
The La Conner School District held classes online Tuesday on the final day before its winter break.
Skagit Valley College closed all campuses, and the Mount Vernon School District was closed on its last day before winter break.
Skagit Transit
All buses were on snow routes, according to the Skagit Transit service alerts webpage.
Route 717 in east Skagit County was out of service due to snowy conditions.
Route 70X, which runs from from Mount Vernon to Concrete, went only as far as the Concrete Red Apple. All other Concrete stops were skipped for the day.
Updated service alerts for Skagit Transit can be found at skagittransit.org/alerts/default.
Concrete
Concrete had more than six inches of snow Tuesday morning, according to town Clerk Treasurer Andrea Fichter. Concrete Public Works employees were clearing the roads and sidewalks to the best of their ability.
A letter was previously sent to Concrete residents stating the priorities for plowing
Along with the main roads in town limits, the plan was to plow alleys to the greatest extent possible and to remove snow from the driveways of town employees and first responders.
Mount Vernon
The Mount Vernon City Library was closed Tuesday.
The city’s Solid Waste Division is on a limited collection schedule due to road conditions. If unable to pick up garbage on the normal pickup day, it will try and return by the end of the week.
The gates to Little Mountain Park and Bakerview Park are closed.
Sedro-Woolley
Sedro-Woolley Public Works was hard at work Tuesday morning plowing the roads.
“We have four plows and four plow routes,” Public Works Department Supervisor Nate Salseina said. “And those routes are posted on the city’s website. If it’s a really big event, sometimes we’ll pull out the road grader.”
Sedro-Woolley Public Works got its snow plows ready to go at the start of fall. Unfortunately with the holidays coming up, some of Salseina’s some crew is off this week.
“This is my least favorite thing I deal with,” Salseina said. “It’s just a lose, lose for us. You plow the roads out and people are upset that you are plowing the snow to the right and blocking driveways or you’re plowing snow to the left. It doesn’t matter. It’s just really a mess, but we do the best we can.”
Sedro-Woolley posted a notice stating that garbage collection will continue as normal, unless it is deemed unsafe to do so.
If that happens, the notice requests garbage be held until the following week, and extra bags will be accepted at no extra charge.
Burlington
All nonessential city service buildings were closed Tuesday. This included City Hall, the library, Parks and Recreation building, and the fire and police administrative buildings.
— Reporter Vince Richardson contributed to this report.
