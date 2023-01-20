Skagit County is set to make temporary repairs on a damaged culvert under Fonk Road near Clear Lake.
The repairs involve installing a pipe inside the existing culvert. This pipe should arrive in four to five weeks, according to county Public Works.
Installing a pipe inside the culvert is the cheaper of two options for temporarily stabilizing the damaged culvert and the eroding road above it. The cost will be about $40,000.
This work will require a permit, which Public Works will soon apply for.
Flooding over the years — and most recently in early November — has damaged the culvert under the road and the road itself to the point that first responders with Fire District 4 aren’t confident their vehicles can safely reach residents on the other side of the damaged section.
Many of the about 60 people who live on the other side have chronic health conditions, and are afraid that if they need help, none will be able to come, fire district Commissioner Tammy Mattox said at an earlier meeting with county commissioners and staff.
A permanent fix is years away, according to Public Works.
The county is awaiting the completion of an Upper Skagit Indian Tribe study of drainage in the Nookachamps Creek basin, which includes this area, before deciding how to go about a permanent fix, according to Public Works.
The study is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. If design, permitting and construction begins at that point, a permanent fix won't be in place until fall 2026.
