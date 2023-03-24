Spring clearing work to begin on North Cascades Highway By EMMA FLETCHER-FRAZER @Emma_SVH Emma Fletcher-Frazer Author email Mar 24, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The annual spring clearing of Highway 20 over the North Cascades will begin Monday.The highway is closed from fall to spring because avalanche chutes throughout the area prevent safe travel. State Department of Transportation Communications Manager Lauren Loebsack said department maintenance and avalanche crews have been assessing the depth and condition of snow on the highway.Earlier this month, they found conditions had improved enough to start clearing the highway.Loebsack said snow at Washington Pass reached 100 inches on March 1. It had melted to 82 inches by last week.The process of clearing the highway from its closure gates at mileposts 134 and 178 takes six to eight weeks. The start date usually takes place sometime from March to June.Crews will work to break apart the snowpack and then blow it off the roadway.Loebsack said travelers should be aware that when the highway first opens, most pull-offs and amenities will not be cleared."Make sure that you're prepared for travel through what is still a very snowy mountain pass," Loebsack said.She said the department's window for maintenance and construction work is just after the snow melts.Since there are no alternative routes on U.S. Forest Service roads, she suggests checking the department's real-time travel map to learn of any work taking place. Emma Fletcher-Frazer can be reached at efletcher-frazer@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2199, Twitter: @Emma_SVH Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Transportation Meteorology Tourism Emma Fletcher-Frazer Author email Follow Emma Fletcher-Frazer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Giant Pacific octopus rescued at Bay View State Park Day center for the homeless closes its doors On the Beat Local racer gears up for NASCAR Youth Series School evacuated, student arrested in Sedro-Woolley High School bomb threat Tweets by goskagit
