...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following
agencies:
Northwest Clean Air Agency
from 6 AM Saturday to 6 PM PDT Sunday.
The air quality is expected to be unhealthy to very unhealthy.
Everyone should stay indoors. Avoid all strenuous activity. Close
windows and doors if it's not too hot, set your AC to recirculate,
and use HEPA air filter if possible.
For current current air quality conditions, health precautions, and
additional information on wildland fire smoke, visit
www.nwcleanairwa.gov.
Wildfire smoke can cause burning eyes, sore throat, headache,
coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and worsening of heart
and lung conditions.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT SATURDAY
NIGHT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 649, 650, 651, 654, 655, 656, AND 657...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 649 North and Central Coastal
Strip, Fire Weather Zone 650 North Coastal Lowlands, Fire
Weather Zone 651 Central Coastal Lowlands, Fire Weather Zone 654
Central and South Puget Sound Lowlands, Fire Weather Zone 655
Black Hills and Southwest Interior Lowlands, Fire Weather Zone
656 Northeast Puget Sound Lowlands Generally Below 1500 Feet
and Fire Weather Zone 657 Southeast Puget Sound Lowlands
Generally Below 1500 Feet.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 70s.
* TIMING...Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS....A combination of moderate breezes, low relative
humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates
of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire
were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding
area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will
likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
&&
Relief is coming for the traffic issues affecting the area of Interstate 5 at Cook Road, one of the most congested parts of Skagit County.
But construction on road improvements isn't scheduled to start until 2025, according to Forrest Jones, transportation programs section manager with county Public Works.
Traffic leaving northbound I-5 is often held up at the Cook Road intersection, and cars are regularly backed up onto the interstate during peak hours.
Jones said the plan is to add a second lane to the northbound offramp, add a lane eastbound on Cook Road across Old Highway 99, and add traffic signals at the northbound and southbound off-ramps of Interstate 5.
Skagit County received a $5 million grant from the Federal Highway Administration in June for the estimated $6.8 million project, Jones said.
The balance will be covered with local funds and anticipated funding from the state Department of Transportation.
Jones said county Public Works intends to put the project design out to bid in 2023, and construction is scheduled to start in 2025.
Though he said this project will help with traffic in the area, the real barrier to traffic flow is the railroad crossing at Cook Road adjacent to Old Highway 99.
To fix that issue, the county will need to look at an overpass at the train tracks, he said.
Until then, the current project will have to do.
“We realize this is short-term fix and ultimately, at some point, we need to look at a long-term fix,” Jones said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.