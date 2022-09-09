svh-202209xx-news-Cook-Road-exit.jpg
Buy Now

Cars wait Friday on the northbound Interstate 5 off-ramp at Cook Road. Traffic improvements will be coming to the area in 2025 to help with traffic issues.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

Relief is coming for the traffic issues affecting the area of Interstate 5 at Cook Road, one of the most congested parts of Skagit County.

But construction on road improvements isn't scheduled to start until 2025, according to Forrest Jones, transportation programs section manager with county Public Works.

— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.