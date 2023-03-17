Occupation: Program manager at United Way of Skagit County, overseeing its diaper bank and financial literacy education programs.
Residence: Mount Vernon
Education: Bachelor’s degree in applied management from Skagit Valley College, pursuing a master’s degree in social work from the University of Washington.
What do you like about living in Skagit County? “There’s always a taco truck or a Mexican place everywhere.”
What are your hobbies? “I love spending time with my (3 1/2-year-old) daughter. That’s my favorite thing to do right now. When I do have time for myself, I love singing.”
What’s one thing that would make the world a better place? “To have people view the world through the eyes of a child. Innocence, purity, without judgment.”
Something that brightens my day: “When my daughter wakes me up and says, ‘Mom, I love you’ … or when my parents recognize my hard work. That’s been something that’s really rewarding to me, because we come from a culture where we don’t really express emotion.”
Biggest pet peeve: “When people chew with their mouth open.”
An interesting fact about me: “I have weird thumbs. I have one smaller thumbnail than the other. It’s really weird.”
When I was younger, I wanted to be: A lawyer.
First job: Working for immigration attorney Carol Edward, answering phones and providing day care.
Person I admire most: My mom. “She is like Wonder Woman, I swear. She’s there to support people, she helps my dad manage his business, she’s an amazing cook, she’s helped everyone in my family raise their children. I feel like she’s a pillar of our household, like if she goes down we all go down.”
