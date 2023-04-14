Get to Know: Estevan Vivanco Skagit Valley Herald staff Vince Richardson Newsroom Author email Apr 14, 2023 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Estevan Vivanco Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Estevan VivancoBirthplace: Sedro-WoolleyAge: 38Occupation: TeacherResidence: BurlingtonEducation: Western Washington University for bachelor's and master's degrees.Family: "Son of two remarkable parents, cousin of hundreds, youngest sibling of nine, husband to a beautiful wife, father of a perpetually energized son and another on the way."What do you like about living/working in Skagit County? "There is no better tap water I have ever tasted."What are your hobbies? "Hanging out with my family, rooting for my Dodgers, and acting like I know how to golf."The world would be a better place if: "We could see into others, recognize their inner glow and dignity, and work toward amplifying marginalized voices in our community."Biggest pet peeve: "Someone asking me for my opinion and then completely ignoring my answer."Interesting fact about me: "There is a book called 'The Bean Trees' with a character who shares my namesake, and who had the exact same job I had while I was reading that book in high school."Something that brightens my day: "Witnessing selflessness in others."When I was younger, I wanted to be: A writer.First job: Dishwasher at a Chinese restaurant.Favorite thing to eat? "Tacos made by my mother."Best childhood memory: "Going for walks through town with my dad while singing rancheras."Person I admire most: My father.What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? Bahamas.If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? Santorini, Greece.If you could travel through time, where would you go? "At least 1,000 years into the future. I really need to see if humanity ends up inventing a decent light saber." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education Job Market Baseball University Tourism Vince Richardson Newsroom Author email Follow Vince Richardson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Tulip Town sues new tulip garden, alleging deceptive practices Skagit Drag Show celebrates a decade of drag Man shot in west Mount Vernon State Parks closing Burlington office to the public Body found Saturday identified Tweets by goskagit
