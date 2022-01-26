Island Hospital is getting a new name, a new logo and new signage this week as part of an effort to rebrand and reinvest in the organization, according to CEO Elise Cutter.
While the portion of the hospital that houses the emergency department, surgical services, acute and intensive care and the birth center will still be called Island Hospital, it will now be a part of a bigger health organization called Island Health.
The last time the organization went through an identity refresh was about 20 years ago, hospital spokesperson Laura Moroney said.
Since then, many services and clinics have been added. As its offerings expanded, it became clear that it’s now much more than a hospital, Moroney said.
Island Health better represents all the levels of care that community members can receive at the organization, she said.
The new name and logo come after roughly a year of research and community input.
The current signs are weathered, confusing and hard to read, Cutter said. It’s time to replace them.
The signs are funded as a capital improvement project and are already in the 2022 budget. Other things will be replaced as they run out, Moroney said. No taxpayer money will be spent on any of this renaming process, she said. That money goes only for repayment of debt associated with the new hospital building built in 2004, the purchase of new buildings in 2019 and clinical equipment.
This money is coming from the hospital’s budget. Before the organization spent money on the signs, it took a look what those signs should represent, Cutter said.
Changes in recent years have included the addition specialty clinics like urology, sports, spine and sleep medicine.
Along with the Island Health name, the clinics will also have new names, all starting with the word Island followed by what the clinic offers and its location.
Fidalgo Medical Associates, for example, will now be named Island Primary Care – 24th Street.
Renaming everything at once, along with the new brand, helps move the entire organization forward, Moroney said.
“We saw this as an opportunity to accurately tell our story,” Moroney said.
That story keeps coming back to the idea of courage, Cutter said. Island Health’s new tagline is “Care Courageously,” she said.
Health care workers are courageous all the time, stepping up to help care for other people, and that has been especially true in the past two years, Cuttter said.
During the pandemic, health care workers have provided vaccine clinics, set up respiratory clinics and completed community forums.
“We are trying to be so much more than a hospital, to be a health care resource for the community,” Cutter said.
That means investment in the organization, including its people, infrastructure and equipment, she said.
“This is a signal to the community how amazing our staff is and what they do every day,” Cutter said.
She referred to Island Health as small but mighty.
Staff and community members contributed thoughts on the logo and whether they would want to include a wave or a seagull.
The seagull won, with an overwhelming majority, Moroney said.
“This refresh of our logo is the first step on that journey as we invest in ourselves and this organization,” Cutter said. “Everyone who comes in will know who we are, what are our values and what is our purpose for being here. These are the first steps on this journey of refreshing this organization inside and out.”
The hospital’s new website is www.islandhealth.org.
