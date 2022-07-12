...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Cases of confirmed COVID-19 dropped again in Skagit County this week, though the numbers do not account for people who test at home and do not report an illness.
From July 3 through July 7, there were no new COVID-19 deaths and 12 new hospitalizations in Skagit County, according to the state Department of Health.
The state Department of Health reported 164 new cases of COVID-19 in Skagit County for the five days running July 3 through July 7, a decrease of nine from the previous week.
In Anacortes, Island Health saw seven new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 last week and on Monday afternoon had four COVID-19 patients in house, though that number fluctuates, according to the hospital.
The hospital also saw 34 new positive cases last week out of 286 tests administered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.