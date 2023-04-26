Election: Results of Tuesday election updated Skagit Valley Herald staff Apr 26, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Little changed Wednesday afternoon when the Skagit County Elections Department released its first update to Tuesday’s election results.A Skagit Regional Health ballot measure to increase property taxes continues to fail, while the city of Anacortes’ proposed property tax increase to hire more first responders continues to pass.After Wednesday’s update, there have been 4,252 votes, or about 62%, against the Skagit Regional Health levy, and 2,616 votes, or about 38%, for the levy.Money raised from the levy would go toward general operations and maintenance for the public hospital district.In Anacortes, voters are supporting the public safety levy, with 3,522 voters, or about 68%, approving it, and 1,643, or about 32%, opposing.The Anacortes levy would generate about $2 million to fund five more police officers and eight new firefighter/paramedics.An updated ballot count is set for 5 p.m. Thursday. Skagit County elections staff estimate 3,100 ballots are left to be counted.The election will be certified May 5. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Economy Revenue Services Hospitals Health Care Finance Politics Armed Forces Welfare Job Market Social Services Medicine Business Brandon Stone Author email Follow Brandon Stone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Cascade Mall under new ownership Skagit Valley Tulip Festival brings minimal business to outlying areas Newest tulip farm big on experiences Three arrested after Mount Vernon standoff Three men arrested for Mount Vernon shooting Tweets by goskagit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.