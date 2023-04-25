A Skagit Regional Health ballot measure to increase property taxes is failing, according to election results released Tuesday night by the Skagit County Elections Department.
The city of Anacortes, meanwhile, is seeing early success for its proposed property tax increase to hire more first responders.
After the first night of results, voters are opposing Skagit Regional Health’s property tax levy. There have been 3,961 votes, or about 62%, against the levy, and 1,553 votes, or about 38%, for the levy.
CEO Brian Ivie said this money would contribute to general operations and maintenance for the public hospital district that runs Skagit Valley Hospital, Cascade Hospital and a number of clinics in the region.
“I’m a little disappointed,” Ivie said. “But Skagit Regional Health is still going to be here. We’re still going to provide high quality care to you, the community.”
Skagit Regional Health leadership say the past three years have presented unique challenges to the health care field, and that without help it can’t keep up with inflation and staffing difficulties.
Nearly three-quarters of Skagit Regional Health patients are using some form of government insurance, and programs such as Medicare and Medicaid don’t reimburse at a sustainable rate, Ivie said. The hospital only collects about 26% of every dollar it bills every year.
The proposed tax is set at 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, or about $200 a year on a $400,000 home. Hospital leadership estimates it would raise about $4.2 million based on 2023 assessed property values.
“It is our goal to get SRH back to where it needs to be,” Ivie said. “The levy was one piece of the financial puzzle, but not the only piece.”
In Anacortes, voters are supporting the public safety levy, with 3,347 voters, or about 68%, approving it, and 1,553, or about 32%, opposing.
“I was guessing 60-40, but it’s even stronger than I thought,” Mayor Matt Miller said. “I want to thank the voters for trusting us with the additional taxes to fund public safety.”
The proposal is to increase city property taxes by about 36 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, to $1.34 per $1,000. This would be a $234 increase on a $650,000 home, according to the city.
This would generate about $2 million, and would go toward hiring five more police officers and eight new firefighter/paramedics.
An updated ballot count is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday. Skagit County elections staff estimate 2,000 ballots are left to be counted.
