There has been a slight increase in COVID-19 cases statewide, but the numbers remain relatively low in Anacortes and Skagit County.
As of Monday, Island Hospital had one positive COVID-19 inpatient. Between Monday, April 11, and Monday, April 18, Island Health had nine new positive cases out of 272 tests given.
Skagit County had 38 new cases for the five days running April 10-14, according to the state Department of Health.
That is down from 42 cases for the previous five-day, Sunday-through-Thursday period.
From April 10-14, there was one new COVID-19 death and two new hospitalizations in Skagit County.
That brings the county total to 204 COVID-19 deaths and 1,122 hospitalizations since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.
As the pandemic continues, Island Health is looking to honor the volunteers who helped vaccinate the community and screen patients entering the buildings.
This week is National Volunteer Appreciation Week, CEO Elise Cutter said.
The organization is hosting a special event Friday that will thank its volunteers, give them a take-away lunch and feature a presentation about what is happening at Island Health.
The hospital would not be the same without its more than 75 volunteers, she said.
“They are integral to the operations of this hospital,” she said.
For much of the pandemic, the hospital had to strictly limit access to the building. Even then, a team of volunteers helped run Island Health’s vaccine clinic and was the only way the hospital was able to administer so many vaccines to the community, she said.
Now that things have loosened up a bit, more volunteers can come into the hospital.
“It’s wonderful to see them throughout the hospital,” Cutter said.
Anyone interested in volunteering can visit islandhealth.org/volunteers to review the steps to becoming a volunteer or they can call 360-299-1397 to speak with the volunteer supervisor.
“From greeters at the self-screening kiosks to vaccinators in our COVID-19 vaccination clinics, volunteers have stepped up when we’ve needed them most,” Island Health spokesperson Laura Moroney said in an email. “We are extremely grateful for their support and dedication.”
The hospital is also working through its call center issues, which have brought some complaints from frustrated customers.
The hospital recently switched to a third-party call service. At first, things were a little bumpy, but they are improving, hospital administrators said at last week’s board meeting.
Call wait times are now under a minute and the number of abandoned calls, where people hang up before talking to someone, has continued to drop.
