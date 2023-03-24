MOUNT VERNON — When Angie Hotz saw a Facebook post in October about the Mount Vernon Birth Center closing, she knew this was her opportunity to have her own birth center.
Although she hadn’t been a certified midwife for long, Hotz took the leap, and by November papers were signed.
“I’ve always wanted to own a birth center,” Hotz said. “I just didn’t think it would be so soon.”
Birth centers provide an alternative to hospital births.
Hotz said it is a good middle ground for those who don’t want to have a home birth, but also want more freedom than what a hospital provides.
“It has that home-like atmosphere,” she said.
Though the downtown birth center is only minutes away from Skagit Valley Hospital should an emergency occur, Hotz said for those with healthy pregnancies there is often little need to worry.
Prior to purchasing the birth center and moving her family to the area, Hotz had a midwife practice in Tacoma, and before that worked as a doula and taught childbirth classes.
She said her passion for being a midwife comes from her own birthing experience.
With her first child she said she didn’t really know what her options were and ended up with a surprise Cesarean section. Then she was able to have a natural hospital birth, then one in a birthing center and her final child at home.
“I just moved closer and closer to midwifery,” Hotz said. “It gives people another option.”
She is in the process of freshening up the center’s rooms, but because it was closed only a short while it is mostly ready to go.
“(The previous owner) had just finished catching babies in October, so (the birth center) has been sitting there ready to go,” she said.
Hotz is already taking clients for both home and birth center deliveries, with some clients due as early as May.
She also intends on using the birth center for childbirth classes, support groups for topics such as lactation and to host other midwives who wish to use the center.
