...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Areas of dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or
less.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands,
Admiralty Inlet and Puget Sound and Hood Canal.
* WHEN...Until noon PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
While COVID-19 cases remain high, there has been a slight dip and some lower volumes at Island Hospital.
According to county and state health officials, the omicron variant surge may have peaked in Western Washington, hospital spokesperson Laura Moroney said.
If the trend continues, officials expect a decline in positive cases by mid-February, she said.
“We are still very busy, as are hospitals throughout the state,” she said.
Hospitals are being overwhelmed by new cases as they are hit with the same staffing shortages every industry is facing, Moroney said.
Still, any drop in positive cases is encouraging, she said.
At the hospital, five new patients were admitted with COVID-19 between Jan. 17 and 24, but there has not been a new COVID-19 death in more than three weeks. The hospital also saw 108 new positive cases in that same weeklong period.
In Skagit County, the state Department of Health reported 1,051 new cases for the five days running Jan. 16 through Jan. 20. As of Monday morning, the department had not updated its COVID-19 data dashboard since 11:59 p.m. Jan. 20 and is changing how it reports data on its website.
For the previous five-day Sunday-through-Thursday period running Jan. 9-13, the Department of Health reported 1,159 new cases in Skagit County.
From Jan. 16 to Jan. 20, the Department of Health reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 19 new hospitalizations.
The total of COVID-19 deaths throughout the pandemic in Skagit County has been 160 and 915 hospitalizations.
The Anacortes School District is dropping its limit on spectators at school events, as of today.
“According to Skagit County Public Health, epidemiologists with Washington State Department of Health observe signs that western Washington has likely peaked or plateaued with new Omicron cases in this past week,” the district wrote in an email. “The coming 2-4 weeks will likely still see significant impact on your staff and families with continued case notifications but the system stress should start to ease, especially in February.”
