Skagit County’s largest health care provider will seek a property tax levy to help fund health care services.
Skagit Regional Health spokesperson Kari Ranten said the maintenance and operations levy proposal will be put before voters in the hospital district in the April 25 election.
If approved, the levy will set a property tax levy at 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.
This is equivalent to about $200 a year for a $400,000 home, according to a news release from the health care provider.
Skagit Regional Health is a public hospital district that currently does not collect property taxes for general operations. In 2004, voters approved a bond for a major expansion to Skagit Valley Hospital, a bond Skagit Regional Health plans to pay off in 2028.
Like other health care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Skagit Regional Health leadership say they are struggling to care for all the patients that come through their doors.
“Our public hospital district has never asked for a levy before,” CEO Brian Ivie said in the release. “However, with the current situation, it is the right time to put the request to voters.”
Finding and keeping staff is difficult, supplies are more expensive and the hospital lost revenue when pandemic-era restrictions forced most non-urgent surgeries to be postponed, Ivie said in the release.
The other two public hospital districts in Skagit County — Island Health in Anacortes and PeaceHealth United General in Sedro-Woolley — currently have maintenance and operations levies.
Island Health collects about 37 cents per $1,000 in assessed value and another 29 cents per $1,000 for a bond, while United General collects about 10 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value.
