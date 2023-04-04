Skagit County's largest health care provider will, for the first time, ask voters to consider a property tax to support hospital operations.
Brian Ivie, CEO of Skagit Regional Health, said the past three years presented an unprecedented challenge for health care providers, and the public hospital can't keep up with inflation and staffing difficulties without the public's assistance.
In 2022, Skagit Regional Health, which runs Skagit Valley Hospital and a network of clinics, saw patients continue to flood in. Many deferred care during the pandemic and now are coming to the hospital sicker than they were.
Primary and specialty care visits last year shot up about 8% over 2021, according to hospital data. Emergency department visits were up by 15%, and trauma patients increased by 23%.
At the same time, the hospital has to rely on expensive traveling nurses because it can't seem to hire the permanent staff it needs, Ivie said.
The proposed tax is set at 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, or about $200 a year on a $400,000 home.
It will appear on the April 25 ballot for voters in the hospital district — southwestern Skagit County including Mount Vernon. If approved by a simple majority of the voters, the property tax would be implemented in 2024.
Hospital leadership estimates it would raise about $4.2 million based on 2023's assessed property values.
It's the first time Skagit Regional Health has asked for this form of property tax. Called a maintenance and operations levy, money raised is used for general needs.
The hospital does have a construction bond, approved by the voters in 2004, to expand the hospital. Skagit Regional is on track to pay this off in 2028.
Ivie said the new pandemic-induced challenges are butting up against existing issues with hospital finances.
Nearly three-quarters of patients are using some form of government insurance, and programs like Medicare and Medicaid don't reimburse at a sustainable rate, he said. The hospital only collects about 26% of every dollar it bills every year.
"I don't know a business that can be successful like that," Ivie said.
Gary Shand, chair of the hospital board, recounted a story of a friend who recently underwent heart surgery at a different hospital. The highly technical procedure cost more than $130,000. Medicare's reimbursement was $15,000, and supplemental insurance paid $16,000.
This is common and does not cover the costs, he said.
Bruce Lisser, hospital commissioner, said he's proud that the organization managed to hold off on asking for a levy since its founding in 1958. But the impacts of the pandemic have been expensive for hospitals, and asking the public for help is part of the district's plan to get back to profitability.
“We’ve got a plan that will right-size the organization, and as part of that we decided maybe it was time to see if the community was ready to partner with us financially,” he said.
The tax increases will also come with spending cuts, Lisser said.
Specifically, the board decided that staff performance-based pay incentives were suspended for 2023, which Lisser said demonstrated hospital leadership is invested in cutting costs. The board will reevaluate in 2024, he said.
For 2020, the hospital paid out more than $2.3 million to about 130 managers, directors and members of the Executive Leadership Team, according to Skagit Regional spokesperson Kari Ranten. In 2021, the hospital paid almost $2.6 million.
Figures for 2022 are not yet available.
Ranten said incentives are a recruitment and retention strategy, and are part of why the organization has kept quality leaders through a challenging time.
Lisser said he wanted to be clear that this incentive rewards measurable, consistent job performance metrics and isn't given arbitrarily.
For a local facility in a small community, Skagit Valley Hospital has an unusually wide range of services and specialties, he said.
"We always want to say, 'Why go to Seattle when you can stay here?'" Lisser said.
In recent years, Skagit Regional has been invested in building up outpatient services. A $26.4 million clinic and urgent care opened in January in downtown Mount Vernon, and crews are hard at work on a new outpatient surgical center near the hospital campus.
This shows the organization is invested in health care access, and in new, better ways to treat the community as it continues to grow, Lisser said.
“The important message is: Without growth, we will not be able to continue," he said.
Without help from the public, Lisser and Shand said the next alternative would be to look at which health care services they could cut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.