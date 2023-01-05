Skagit Regional Health's new clinic in downtown Mount Vernon is set to open Monday.
At a ribbon-cutting Wednesday for the $26.4 million Skagit Regional Health Station Square clinic, CEO Brian Ivie said the facility will improve access to health care for both urgent and preventative needs.
The facility will house a new urgent care clinic that will open every day, replacing a similar clinic near Skagit Valley Hospital that closed in mid-December.
Justin Oram, regional vice president of clinic operations, said the facility also has space for as many as 22 primary care providers — each of whom can see 16 to 18 patients a day.
But because of staffing difficulties, only nine primary care providers will be at the clinic to start, and two more will arrive within a few months, he said. Most of these providers will be transferring from other Skagit Regional Health clinics, but Oram said he intends to fill those vacated positions as well.
Shelley Brencick Higman is one of the physicians transferring to the Station Square clinic. At the ribbon cutting, she said more access to preventative medicine in Skagit County is necessary.
"The more primary care providers we have in the community, the healthier the community," she said.
The clinic will also be Skagit Regional Health's first experiment with integrating mental and physical health care. Once it's able to hire for this position, Oram said patients will be able to talk with a mental health professional as part of their appointments.
Construction on the facility began in August 2021, and met the scheduled completion date of late 2022.
This is the third project built at Station Square, the redeveloped former home of the abandoned Alf Christianson seed plant that is intended to serve as a new gateway to the city.
Since development began in 2019, Station Square has seen a new 7-Eleven and a Wendy's. When Station Square was pitched, city leadership looked forward to walkable high-density apartments and commercial space to bring jobs, spending and housing to the downtown area.
At the Wednesday ceremony, Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau said projects such as the Station Square clinic are catalysts for development.
She thanked Skagit Regional Health and the developer, Visconsi Companies, for "taking a vacant property and rebuilding it for the use of everyone in the community."
"There's a lot going on in our downtown for our future, for our community, and we're excited," Boudreau said.
