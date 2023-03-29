LYMAN — The Lyman Community Easter Egg Hunt has been a longstanding town tradition, and for about the past 15 years it has been organized by Amber Rooks.
But now Rooks is finding it more difficult to put on the event.
LYMAN — The Lyman Community Easter Egg Hunt has been a longstanding town tradition, and for about the past 15 years it has been organized by Amber Rooks.
But now Rooks is finding it more difficult to put on the event.
Donations typically cover about $200 of expenses and Rooks pays the remaining cost. In a typical year, Rooks said she may have to spend a couple hundred dollars of her own money, but inflation has increased the burden on her.
"It's all about the kids," Rooks said. "I've always been willing to make a little bit of sacrifice."
Last year, rising costs, a donation that fell through and the decision to add more filled eggs for the event — from about 1,500 to 3,000 — caused Rooks to chip in nearly $1,000.
Years ago, Rooks had a co-worker in her home day care business who helped her fill the eggs. When the co-worker died, Rooks found there was less joy in putting together the event.
Since then, Rooks said she has found asking for help to be difficult and she questioned if organizing the event was worth it.
However, then she would hear about the memories of those who attended the event growing up, and would see the smiles of current children taking part. Those times alone make it worth it, Rooks said.
She has considered passing the event onto someone else, but said she worries that it might die off.
Although it has become harder financially to put on the event, Rooks said it is too important to the children in the community to not hold the egg hunt.
However, she said she will need to make some changes going forward.
Because the cost comes largely from replacing and filling the eggs, the amount of eggs will likely be scaled back.
One thing Rooks said she is certain about is keeping the event free and accessible to all children in the community.
"It's about the kids," she said. "It's always been all about the kids."
Racquel Muncy can be reached at rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.