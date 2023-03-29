Lyman Easter Egg Hunt

Children participate in Lyman's easter egg hunt in 2019.

 Amber Rooks photo

LYMAN — The Lyman Community Easter Egg Hunt has been a longstanding town tradition, and for about the past 15 years it has been organized by Amber Rooks.

But now Rooks is finding it more difficult to put on the event.


Racquel Muncy can be reached at rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.