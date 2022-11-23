goskagit
With fears of another mudslide growing, many west Big Lake residents are tired of waiting for answers about what can done about a beaver dam uphill of the lake.

Memories of last fall’s mudslide, caused by a breach in a massive beaver pond uphill of homes, are fresh in the minds of residents, and their frustration about the lack of a fix came to the fore at a neighborhood meeting Monday.


