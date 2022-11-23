With fears of another mudslide growing, many west Big Lake residents are tired of waiting for answers about what can done about a beaver dam uphill of the lake.
Memories of last fall’s mudslide, caused by a breach in a massive beaver pond uphill of homes, are fresh in the minds of residents, and their frustration about the lack of a fix came to the fore at a neighborhood meeting Monday.
Jim Beckett, who since last fall has bought the property on which the 17-acre pond sits, has no plans to do anything to fix the problem without a guarantee that he won’t be held responsible in the event of another mudslide.
County leadership has been aware of the threat the pond poses for years, but has failed to do anything, he said. Skagit County should be the one taking responsibility here, not a private landowner.
“The county, they dropped the ball,” he said. “I don’t want to get stuck with a bill.”
Neighbors have proposed pumping water out of the pond to reduce the immediate risk, then installing a pond leveling device to keep pressure from building behind the dam.
But little progress has been made to fix the problem since conversations started last spring.
Carolyn Bennett, one of the west Big Lake residents, said the neighbors have put forward a proposed solution, and she doesn’t understand why no one seems to be able to help.
If mud and water again comes down the hill, “our houses will be in the lake,” she said Monday.
Shelia Dodd said just pumping water out of the pond isn’t going far enough, and she’s tired of knowing that another mudslide could come at any moment.
She said she doesn’t want to hear about half-measures such as reducing the size of the pond, and feels the only way to solve this permanently is to remove the beavers and the dam entirely.
“If the beavers come back, take them out again,” she said. “It would make me sleep a lot better.”
County Commissioner Peter Browning maintained that Beckett, as property owner, would be held legally liable, because flooding caused by the beaver dam is clearly a predictable problem.
“Once it’s predictable … you now own that liability,” he said.
At Monday’s meeting, Browning urged residents to put together a proposal for the commissioners, saying there may be some funding available to help pay for a fix.
But any plan hinges on permission from Beckett, which he says he will not give.
“I’m sure he will when he realizes he could potentially lose his property if there’s a lawsuit,” Browning said.
“That’s part of the neighbors’ job, to work with the landowner,” he said.
