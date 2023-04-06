BURLINGTON — Jesús Pérez-Linares’s classroom is filled with models of planets, whales and Star Wars characters, aquariums, college pennants, a portrait of Albert Einstein, and art from past students.
The fifth-grade teacher at West View Elementary School in Burlington is part of the school’s dual-language program, which teaches kids social studies, literacy, STEM and history — all in both Spanish and English.
His co-teacher, Lorlei Medina, teaches in English while Pérez-Linares teaches in Spanish.
West View has the oldest dual-language program in the area, but much of Burlington isn’t aware of it, Pérez-Linares said.
“Many people in our community, they don’t know (about us). They don’t know what we do,” he said.
Pérez-Linares said the dual-language program can help provide students with different ways of thinking.
“We use these language acquisition strategies (like) metalinguistic awareness; they use both languages and even experiences that they have, to make sense of the new things that they are learning. (Students) are growing up bilingual or trilingual ... and they learn how to manage all these unsolved problems using the repertoire of tools that they have,” he said.
“It’s amazing how they are able to go from one class to the other and be able to switch to a new language and connect the concepts, which is my goal.”
Pérez-Linares started teaching at West View seven years ago and has a Ph.D. in marine biology, a postdoctorate in biotoxins and food safety, and a teaching certificate from Western Washington University.
He grew up in Puebla, Mexico, before moving to the Mexican state of Baja California Sur for college, then to Spain to work as a researcher.
The decision to become a teacher came to him when volunteering in the United States.
Pérez-Linares was sharing shark facts with a Latino student who expressed shock that Pérez-Linares was a scientist, saying he’d never seen a Latino scientist.
A member of the National Science Teachers Association, Pérez-Linares said the organization told him there was a large deficit of Latino teachers in K-12.
“It not only worried me, it broke my heart because I can see so many opportunities in the students,” he said.
As of 2022, Hispanic adults represent 8% of those working in STEM fields, but comprise 17% of the U.S. workforce.
For his classes, Pérez-Linares brings in items such as graduated cylinders and microscopes to help students learn more about science.
“I want to teach students that science is not just mixing things,” he said. “Science is thinking, science is questioning and following certain variables.”
His students are now researching how to build the best water filter. The student with the best filter will win a prize.
School secretary Lola Padilla said former students come back to West View and talk about how they remember those experiments.
She said Pérez-Linares builds a strong fundamental structure for students and has a big impact on their education.
“Every year, I can see many of these students wanting to go do science and be an engineer and go to NASA and discover things, not because they can have better pay, but (because) they can have a better future,” Pérez-Linares said.
Claire Burwash has two children at West View. She said her 11-year-old son, who is in Pérez-Linares’s class, has blossomed as a student.
“This is the first year that he has come home just so passionate about school,” she said.
Burwash’s son saved up his “Bobcat Paw” points, earned through a schoolwide reward system, to do a hands-on experiment during lunch with Pérez-Linares. Her son completed an experiment on diffusion by creating a garlic stink bomb balloon, which still hangs in his room, Burwash said.
“(Pérez-Linares is) just super, super creative — thinks outside the box, and all the kids are so engaged,” she said.
While his first class of fifth-grade students are graduating high school next year, Pérez-Linares is celebrating another year of teaching at West View.
“This is a place where they’re safe, and they are loved and respected and they can learn about the world in general. ... They are my inspiration,” he said.
