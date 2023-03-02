SEATTLE, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evocalize, the provider of industry-leading technology that powers many of the largest, most effective cross-channel local digital marketing solutions, is excited to announce being selected by HousingWire as a winner of their coveted Tech100 award in two major categories — Mortgage and Real Estate.

The Tech100 program provides housing professionals with a comprehensive list of the most innovative and impactful organizations. The list can be leveraged to identify partners and solutions to the challenges that mortgage lenders and real estate professionals face every day.


