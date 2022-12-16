goskagit

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has awarded $1.23 million to the Skagit River System Cooperative to find and repair barriers to fish passage throughout the Skagit River watershed.

The grant is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed last year. Overall, the state received $39.8 million to remove fish barriers and restore salmon habitat.


— Reporter Emma Fletcher-Frazer: efletcher-frazer@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2199, Twitter: @Emma_SVH

