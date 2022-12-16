The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has awarded $1.23 million to the Skagit River System Cooperative to find and repair barriers to fish passage throughout the Skagit River watershed.
The grant is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed last year. Overall, the state received $39.8 million to remove fish barriers and restore salmon habitat.
The Skagit River System Cooperative will focus on culverts that impede passage at three locations — Martin Slough, a tributary of the Skagit River, and Hatchery and Everett creeks, tributaries of the Sauk River — in addition to researching other barriers to fish passage.
The Skagit River System Cooperative is partnering with Skagit County to design and build culverts that will allow salmon to gain access to more habitat.
Culverts can create water velocities too fast for salmon as well as be at angles too steep for salmon to go up. In addition, some culverts are too small for salmon to fit through.
Fixing the culverts will address problems both for infrastructure and fish, said Devin Smith, Skagit River System Cooperative director of habitat restoration.
Smith said the collaboration between the cooperative and the county can benefit salmon and residents.
“Folks working together can solve problems,” he said. “We’re pretty excited about working together with Skagit County on the project.”
