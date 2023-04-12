BAY VIEW — Sixth-grade students from Evergreen Elementary School in Sedro-Woolley sifted through sand to find eelgrass, crabs and other marine life this week at Bay View State Park.
The Kids on the Beach program, run by the Padilla Bay Natural Estuarine Research Reserve, teaches students how to conduct marine science.
This year, about 70 Evergreen Elementary sixth graders inspected the Padilla Bay shoreline for creatures such as mud snails and Dungeness crabs, before traveling to the reserve to learn about plankton.
The students were broken into three groups, with each surveying a section of Padilla Bay beach that had undergone a different degree of restoration work.
They will now compare their results.
Charlie Huddleston, the teacher of the Evergreen Elementary sixth graders, brought the kids to Bay View State Park to help them get outside and learn how to conduct science.
Huddleston first visited Padilla Bay in the third grade on a field trip, before returning to work as an intern at the Padilla Bay Research Reserve as an adult.
To be back, teaching students in the same spot, is “very fulfilling and a joy to see,” he said.
Having students learn in a setting outside the classroom can help them get excited about the lesson, Huddleston said.
“Especially my students who don’t always connect in a classroom setting, sometimes being out here, getting their hands muddy, you get to really see them enjoy their learning a lot more,” he said.
Mira Lutz, marine educator and creator of the program, said the program allows kids to collect meaningful data and learn in a setting where information is easy to absorb.
“It’s really important for students to have authentic learning experiences with scientific practices,” she said.
