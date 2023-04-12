BAY VIEW — Sixth-grade students from Evergreen Elementary School in Sedro-Woolley sifted through sand to find eelgrass, crabs and other marine life this week at Bay View State Park.

The Kids on the Beach program, run by the Padilla Bay Natural Estuarine Research Reserve, teaches students how to conduct marine science.


