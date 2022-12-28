The town of La Conner expected Wednesday to lift the declaration of emergency it put in place due to flooding.
Although slightly higher than normal tides will persist through the end of the week, Town Administrator and Attorney Scott Thomas said in an email Wednesday morning the town was not experiencing the same level of flooding it had earlier in the week.
"We expect that there will not be any flooding impacts today beyond what we have already experienced," he said in the email.
Thomas said in the email the town is working with the county Department of Emergency Management to see if the county can assist in disaster recovery.
The declaration of emergency was put into place Tuesday afternoon because of flooding caused by king tides at Swinomish Slough.
King tides are high tides that are higher than normal.
At the Swinomish Slough, the normal high tide is under 11 feet. Tides Sunday, Monday and Tuesday were over 11.6 feet.
"Most people were caught off guard a little bit," La Conner Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mark Hulst said. "They weren't expecting that high of water."
During high tide Tuesday, multiple homes and businesses were flooded, including Nell Thorn Waterfront Bistro and Bar.
Co-owner Albie Bjornberg said the restaurant had up to three inches of water throughout the building.
"It was quite the morning for us," he said. "It was just a perfect storm of snowmelt and the rain, the king tides and the high winds moving the water around."
Bjornberg said he and his staff spent 12 hours Tuesday trying to get as much moisture as possible out of the building while volunteers helped place sandbags around the building where water was coming in.
"The community really came through," he said. "It truly takes a village sometimes."
Wednesday morning was all about making sure everything was dry and presentable before the restaurant reopened in the afternoon.
Nell Thorn was not alone in its speedy recovery. Hulst said he expected to see most businesses back up and running by Wednesday afternoon.
After high tide Wednesday morning, La Conner Public Works staff, volunteer firefighters and residents began cleaning up, which included pumping out flooded crawlspaces.
The rest of Skagit County fared better than La Conner, with only minimal road closures due to water on roadways.
On Wednesday, the Skagit County road closure webpage showed a section of Swan Road east of Mount Vernon continued to be closed between Mud Lake Road and the east end of Sherman Lane due to water over the roadway.
A portion of Satterlee Road on Fidalgo Island north of Similk Bay, Starbird Road south of Mount Vernon and Lake Cavanaugh Road were on the open but hazardous road list.
And on Wednesday morning, Blue Heron Road and Colony Road in Bow were added to the list of open but hazardous roads.
The Skagit River near Concrete peaked Wednesday morning below flood stage. Near Mount Vernon, the river was expected to peak below flood stage by 4 p.m. Wednesday and continue to drop through the rest of the week, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
