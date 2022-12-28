The town of La Conner expected Wednesday to lift the declaration of emergency it put in place due to flooding.

Although slightly higher than normal tides will persist through the end of the week, Town Administrator and Attorney Scott Thomas said in an email Wednesday morning the town was not experiencing the same level of flooding it had earlier in the week.


