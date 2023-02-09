By Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND; "Lindblad"; the "Company"), a global provider of expedition cruises and adventure travel experiences, will report 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 am Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 833-470-1428 (United States), 833-950-0062 (Canada) for all other locations please visit https://www.netroadshow.com/conferencing/global-numbers?confId=47226.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.