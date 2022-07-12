...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Bacteria levels have dropped since the City of Anacortes had to close Little Cranberry Lake for all uses last week, but city officials are still urging caution.
Fecal coliform bacteria was found at unusually high levels in the lake on June 30, leading to the closure for several days.
As of Monday, the lake was back open, but with caution signs in place, Parks and Recreation Department Director Jonn Lunsford said.
The monthly fecal coliform tests Parks and Recreation conducts at Heart Lake, Whistle Lake and Little Cranberry Lake during the warmer months serve as indicator tests for the presence of other pathogenic bacteria.
The elevated levels of fecal coliform bacteria suggest a higher likelihood of the elevated presence of other pathogenic bacteria as well, said Britt Pfaff-Dunton, environmental health specialist for Skagit County Public Health.
“Generally speaking, because our area lakes in Anacortes do not have homes around them or septic systems, they generally are very clean and clear of fecal coliform bacteria,” he said. “We do tests just for public safety. We aren’t certain as to the cause of this latest reading.”
The city did more tests around Little Cranberry Lake, and the other locations were much closer to normal, Lunsford said Monday.
The highest amount of the bacteria was found near the dammed area of the lake, which is an area where geese often congregate, Lunsford said.
It’s likely that the geese caused the higher bacteria numbers, as has happened at other area lakes, Lunsford said.
Parts of the lake that are farther away from that geese population had lower numbers.
Since June 30, the city and Public Health have done three more tests that show bacteria numbers are coming down. City crews will continue to test weekly while levels remain above normal, he said.
Lunsford encouraged visitors and their pets to stay where the water is safe and avoid areas near the dam and the geese.
The city is working with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife to create a plan for the geese that have taken up residence at the lake.
In the past, the possible dumping of septic waste from an RV tank at Heart Lake resulted in elevated levels of fecal coliform bacteria.
Heart Lake and Whistle Lake showed indiscriminate levels of fecal coliform bacteria and remain open to the public.
– Skagit Publishing staff contributed to this report
