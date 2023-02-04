LA CONNER — Artists and scientists gathered Jan. 21 at the Museum of Northwest Art to talk about climate change, art and the bridge between them.
The gathering came in advance of an upcoming exhibit titled "Surge: Mapping Transition, Displacement, and Agency in Times of Climate Change," which is scheduled to open later this year.
This is the fourth iteration of Surge, which started in 2015, and the first since 2018.
Artists submit a proposal for a piece, and must work with scientists to make sure their work is scientifically accurate. MoNA has partnered with the Skagit Climate Science Consortium to connect artists with scientists.
"The goal of Surge is to bring artists and scientists together in order to communicate these complex scientific findings in a way that's more easily accessible to the public," Guest Curator Chloe Dye Sherpe said.
Dye Sherpe said the exhibit focuses on communication and collaboration about climate change.
"I think that artists and art have a really interesting role in helping to bring that science to a different venue, and perhaps helping us to understand it in a different way," she said.
The Jan. 21 gathering of artists and scientists included about 70 people, including those involved in past iterations of Surge. Participants had conversations about their own research and artistic interests for the exhibit.
Stefano Catalani, MoNA's executive director and chief curator, said that mapping, which is part of this year's theme, is an example of overlap between art and science, and serves as a connection between the two.
"For the scientists, a map is an actual tool to identify parameters, variables, changes over time or over space. But also artists, I think, map sensibilities, map cultural shifts, important issues that are important for the society," Catalani said.
For Catalani, Skagit County is a perfect place for an exhibit such as this.
The community often has "more direct, more poignant evidence of the impact of climate changes or social changes" than more urban communities, said Catalani.
Dye Sherpe said she's seen a big response and lots of support from the community for this year's exhibit.
Catalani said this exhibit is important because it's a way to open a discussion on climate change.
"I think climate change as an aspect of global warming is something we cannot avoid (discussing)," Catalani said. "It might be a difficult conversation, but if we don't have difficult conversations in a museum, where do we have (them)?
"Artists can be sort of messengers but also sounding boards for the fear and the aspirations and the desires and the needs of the community, and the desire to have agency," Catalani said.
Proposals for the exhibit are due Feb. 7, after which a jury panel will review them. Surge will be open from Oct. 14 until Feb. 17, 2024.
