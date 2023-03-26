Abigail Thompson and Graham Rawson have been named Mount Vernon High School’s Rotary Club Students of the Month for March.
Thompson has a 3.98 GPA, has received the Washington State Seal of Biliteracy, has received the AP Scholar Award, has played three high school sports and is an ASB Ambassador.
Her hobbies include spending time with family and friends, playing piano, exercising, taking part in outdoor activities and traveling.
Thompson plans to study political science in college on the way to becoming a lawyer.
Thompson is the daughter of Brent and Betsey Thompson.
Rawson has a 3.89 GPA, is a Running Start student at Everett Community College, is a member of the Students for Environmental Action, is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and has been on the Dean’s List and President’s List at Everett College.
His hobbies include playing the piano, photography, 3D art, hiking, running and cycling.
Rawson is the son of Kimberly and Bennie Rawson.
Burlington-Edison students honoredSammie Young and Colby Day are Burlington-Edison High School Rotary Club of Burlington Students of the Month for February.
Young takes AP art, is president of the Happy Hands Club and is a member of the Vet Science team.
She plans to get her associate degree at Skagit Valley College, then transfer to The Evergreen State College to study botany and environmental studies.
Young is the daughter of Tammie and Aaron Young.
Day has a 3.8 GPA, is a member of the football and wrestling teams, and received a CTE award in his podcasting class.
He plans on attending Central Washington University for an aviation degree.
