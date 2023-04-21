MOUNT VERNON — For the first time since 2019, the Mount Vernon High School science department threw a Science Night.
The event is much more than a typical science fair, said Heather Farren, a co-coordinator for the event.
The first floor of the high school’s New Main building was filled Thursday with booths staffed by businesses and community organizations that use science in their everyday lives.
There were booths for truck manufacturer PACCAR, the Salish Sea School, Skagit Regional Health and Gardner Orthodontics. All had some sort of activity to get students engaged and interested.
The high school’s robotics team had a booth where attendees could drive the robot built by the team.
“I think people don’t realize how many things in our lives use science,” Farren said. “There is a science for everybody.”
The third floor had hands-on science activities put together by the school’s students. There was everything from a snake to hold to strawberries from which to extract DNA.
These activities furthered the idea that science has something of interest for everyone.
“The part that I love, the best part, is that everyone is happy and excited about and participating in and interested in science,” Farren said. “I love that it’s such a positive, fun event, but it is all about learning. ... When you enjoy learning things, it can be easier to learn.”
Dana Pickens and her children made a beeline for the combustion room. The family has been to Science Night in the past and said this is always their favorite room.
“We knew what we wanted and came straight for it,” Pickens said.
Farren has been organizing Science Night since 2008, and said each year it has been held it has gotten a little bigger.
She enjoys hearing from former students about the joy they experienced when they participated in Science Night.
Mount Vernon High School junior Theo Somers is one of these students on which Science Night made an impression.
“As a kid I went to one of these and that’s what made me choose what school I wanted to go to,” said Somers, who went to elementary school in the Conway School District and chose Mount Vernon High School. “It’s great because it shows the kids all of the (sciences) are OK to learn.”
Now Somers loves biology, and on Thursday ran an activity about contaminated water.
Somers explained to visitors that fecal matter in water can make it easier for invasive species to thrive, but planting more native species and using compost rather than fertilizer can help control the contamination.
Racquel Muncy can be reached at rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
